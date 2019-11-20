Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Central Valley News
Crime News
Sunday Morning Matters
California News
U.S. & World News
Eyewitness News Investigates
Features
KSEE Sunrise
Eyewitness News This Morning
BorderReport.com
Mystery Wire
The Valley’s Armenia
Top Stories
Amnesty International calls Facebook, Google rights abusers
Top Stories
FedEx package killed dog, Los Angeles couple says
Google reins in political advertising
Andrew’s journey took him from ‘party prince’ to pariah
Sondland: ‘Everyone was in the loop’
Video
Weather
KSEE24 Weather
CBS47 Weather
Valley Cams
Ski Report
Central Valley Today
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
High School Hot Shots
CBS47 Sidelines
CBS47 Morning Matchup
Oakland Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tedford breaks down Judge, the football player
Top Stories
High School Hot Shot: Tory Horton
Sunday statement: Bulldogs rout CSUSB, 92-47
Bulldogs Give Back: Club Red
Bulldog Insider coverage: “old oil can” returns to San Diego State after 17-7 win over Fresno State
Community
Bailey’s Bites
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
Girl Power
Home for the Holidays
Job Corner
MedWatch Today
The Mel Robbins Show
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pet Place
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
Renew A Ride
Education
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Your Character Matters
Cybersafe Parent Program
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Renew A Ride
Don’t Miss
Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know
❮
❯